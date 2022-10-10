Shooting in Lauderhill Leads to 2 People Being Hospitalized: Police

Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday afternoon that ended with two people being taken to an area hospital.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not confirmed the condition of either victim.

“They turned on their lights and they came into my neighborhood and they had guns drawn," neighbor Mariah Auer said.

Auer said she was there when it all happened and heard an exchange of gunfire.

“I just heard that someone on the first floor got shot by someone on the third floor. It was over some keys and a wife," she said.

Other neighbors said they weren't shocked that a shooting happened in their neighborhood.

“I’m concerned and I am trying to move. I do not like it here," Auer said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.