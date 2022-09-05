shooting

Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach

Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, was found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach after a shooting and crash

By Wayne Roustan

One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding under another car near the crash scene.

“The driver took off [and] the passenger also took off, but police did find [Grinnon] hiding under a vehicle in that apartment complex,” said West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles, at a news conference. “Also recovered at that scene were two handguns.”

Grinnon is facing unrelated charges that include possession of a weapon by a violent career criminal and resisting arrest, records show.

His arrest followed a shooting in the 200 block of Clematis Street about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police officers working an off-duty assignment nearby heard the shots and responded quickly, learning the getaway car was a rented blue Audi.

A 24-year-old man had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive, Jachles said.

“This is not a random incident,” he said. “Detectives have not provided… any relationship that the suspect or suspects and the victim might have had.”

Detectives have surveillance video and other evidence. Grinnon is not cooperating, investigators said.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail about 7:30 a.m. Monday where he awaits his first court appearance, records show.

