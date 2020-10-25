Shooting Incident in Lauderhill Apartment Complex Leaves One Injured

Police responded to a shooting incident Saturday morning that left one man injured in Lauderhill.

According to officials, Lauderhill police units responded to several calls reporting a shooting incident at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Northwest 18th Street.

Upon arrival, patrol units discovered an adult male laying in a breezeway suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

No further information was immediately known. The identity of the victim has not been identified.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information on the case to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.