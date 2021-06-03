Broward

Shooting Investigated Inside Lauderdale Lakes Shopping Center

Officials have not released any information on if anyone was shot as a result of the incident or if anyone has been arrested

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating the scene of an early morning shooting inside a Lauderdale Lakes shopping center.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. at the center located at the 3600 block of State Road 7, with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to the scene.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Officials have not released any information on if anyone was shot as a result of the incident or if anyone has been arrested at this time.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Funding Crisis for Feeding South Florida, New Video Brings New Clues in Mass Shooting

mental health 12 hours ago

MDCPS Is Training School Resource Officers to Spot Kids Who Need Mental Health Support

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

BrowardshootingLauderdale Lakes
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us