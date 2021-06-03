Shooting Investigated Inside Lauderdale Lakes Shopping Center

Police are investigating the scene of an early morning shooting inside a Lauderdale Lakes shopping center.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. at the center located at the 3600 block of State Road 7, with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to the scene.

Officials have not released any information on if anyone was shot as a result of the incident or if anyone has been arrested at this time.

