Police are investigating reports of a shooting that took place late Sunday night inside a Hialeah Gardens apartment complex.

Officers responded to the scene after 10 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road after reports of at least two people being shot.

Police have not confirmed any information on possible victims or suspects at this time.

