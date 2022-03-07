Shooting Investigation Reportedly Underway at Miami Beach Home

Police are investigating reports of an early morning shooting Monday at a home in Miami Beach.

Officers arrived at the scene located near the intersection of 8th Street and Jefferson Avenue just after 3 a.m., closing roadways in the area during their investigation.

Miami Beach Police have not released details on the investigation at this time, including any potential victims.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of Monday morning as an investigation continues.

