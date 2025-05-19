Shooting investigation underway at duplex in Fort Lauderdale: Police

An investigation is underway Monday morning after a shooting took place at a duplex in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers are focusing their investigation on part of the duplex located at 828 SW 16th St.

Neighbors in the area told NBC6 that the property is used as an Airbnb.

Video captured at the scene showed a heavy police presence. Clothes and shoes were also left at the scene.

Details remain limited as the investigation into the shooting remains active.

This is a developing story.