Fort Lauderdale

Shooting investigation underway at duplex in Fort Lauderdale: Police

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers are focusing their investigation on part of the duplex located at  828 SW 16th St. 

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway Monday morning after a shooting took place at a duplex in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers are focusing their investigation on part of the duplex located at 828 SW 16th St. 

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Neighbors in the area told NBC6 that the property is used as an Airbnb.

Video captured at the scene showed a heavy police presence. Clothes and shoes were also left at the scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Details remain limited as the investigation into the shooting remains active.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us