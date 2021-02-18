Broward

Shooting Investigation Underway at Lauderhill Intersection

Lauderhill Police say the shooting took place just after 2:30 a.m. near the 3400 block of Inverrary Boulevard

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that has closed an intersection in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police say the shooting took place just after 2:30 a.m. near the 3400 block of Inverrary Boulevard, with unconfirmed reports saying several people were shot in a vehicle at the scene.

Officers have not released additional details on the case at this time, including how many victims there are and who they are searching for as a suspected shooter involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

