Shooting investigation underway in NE Miami-Dade: MDSO

By Briana Nespral

A shooting investigation is underway Saturday morning in Northeast Miami-Dade, deputies said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene at Northeast Second Court and 141st Street.

NBC6 cameras captured an active investigation as detectives walked around the area searching for clues.

Detectives have been focusing on a black SUV that was parked in the area.

A white tarp was seen inside the vehicle and several bullet markers were placed on it.

NBC6 spoke to a woman who said she heard shots being fired at 1 a.m.

While not confirmed by MDSO, NBC6 is hearing reports that three people, including a child, were transported to the hospital.

Video at Ryder Trauma Center captured paramedics arriving and bringing two people on a stretcher.

An air transport was also captured.

Details remain limited as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

