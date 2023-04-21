Shooting Investigation Underway Inside Miramar Neighborhood

Police were at the scene early Friday morning of a reported shooting that took place inside of a Miramar neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 6100 block of Southwest 37th Street just after midnight. Over 50 bullet casings were reportedly found at the scene.

A man at the scene told reporters his nephew was shot at taken to an area hospital, but police have not confirmed those details.

Investigators have not confirmed any injuries at this time.

