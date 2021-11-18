Broward

Shooting Investigation Underway Near Broward County Fair Site

Police are investigating a reported early morning shooting that took place near the site of the Broward County Fair, which is set to open Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene, located near State Road 7 and Margate Boulevard in the city of Margate, just after 5 a.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Reports indicate one person was taken into custody - believed to be a worker at the fair - and a woman in a nearby home may have been struck by a bullet.

Police have confirmed neither of those details.

