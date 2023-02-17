Broward

Shooting Investigation Underway Near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting investigation is underway Friday morning near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The incident reportedly took place just after 5 a.m. on Perimeter Road after BSO deputies chased a Mercedes sedan near the airport.

A man, who officials reportedly said has brown hair, tattoos on his neck and wearing a tracksuit, may have opened fire on the deputies involved.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not released at this time.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
