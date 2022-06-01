Investigation Underway After 2 Shot Near North Miami Apartment Building

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Wednesday near a North Miami apartment building that left two people shot.

Officers arrived at the scene near 13695 Northeast 3rd Court, marking off the area around the building.

Neighbors told NBC 6 they heard several gunshots and saw a police tarp covering the driver's side of a vehicle near the shooting scene.

Two people were shot during the incident, but police have not released their identities or details about the shooting at this time.

