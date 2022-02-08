Shooting Investigation Underway Outside Miramar Condo Building

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday outside a condo building in Miramar.

Officers arrived at the scene located at 3380 Foxcroft Road, located in the Foxcroft Condominium Apartments complex, just after 5:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Unconfirmed reports said a person was found dead in a vehicle at the scene, but police have not released any information at this time.

