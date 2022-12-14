Shooting Involved Police Officer Under Investigation in NE Miami

A investigation involving a police shooting is underway Wednesday morning at a scene which also possibly involves a barricaded person.

Officers are at the scene located at a high-rise apartment building located near Northeast 35th Street and E. Coast Avenue, but have not released details on what took place at this time.

SWAT team units were called to the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as N. Miami Avenue and Northeast 2nd Avenue are closed at 36th Street due to the investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates