Person hospitalized after shooting involving Miami Police

A shooting involving Miami Police that left one person hospitalized was under investigation Tuesday, officials said.

Officials confirmed a police-involved shooting happened in the area of Southwest 16th Avenue and 19th Street.

Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz said officers had responded to the area as backup with fire rescue crews when the shooting happened.

The person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Cruz said.

No other information was released.

