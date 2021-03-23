Broward

Man Shot While Driving, Crashes Into Another Vehicle in Lauderhill: BSO

Chopper 6 was over the scene, where at least two vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash

Officers are investigating an early morning shooting that ended with a vehicle crash at a normally busy intersection in Lauderhill.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators say a shooting took place just before 6:30 a.m. near the 2900 block of West Broward Boulevard, with multiple shell casings found nearby along Northwest 2nd Street.

Several minutes later, deputies responded to the scene of a car crash near the 3300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. Chopper 6 was over the scene, where at least two vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

Deputies discovered that the driver of one vehicle involved was a shooting victim and transported the victim to an area hospital.

Officials did not release the identity of the victim or their condition at this time. Investigators have not confirmed if the two scenes are related.

The investigation continues at this time.

