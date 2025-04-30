Lauderhill

Shooting leaves 2 men injured in Lauderhill: Police

By NBC6

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Wednesday in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police officers responded at approximately 1:38 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Northwest 19th Street.

There, they found two men with gunshot wounds, police said. One was eventually airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition, while paramedics transported the second victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive remains unknown, and there are no known suspects.

Images from the scene showed Lauderhill Police officers canvassing the parking lot of what appeared to be an apartment complex.

