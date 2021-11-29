Shooting Leaves Man Injured, 3 in Custody in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

A shooting left a man injured and three people were taken into custody Monday in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded around 4 p.m. to the 3700 block of NW 21st Street near the Cambridge Square Apartments and found a man who was shot multiple times.

Deputies set up a perimeter to search for the shooter, and three people were taken into custody shortly after, according to BSO.

Just two miles away, authorities also investigated a car crash near NW 34th Avenue and 7th Street.

Ashley Battle and her family live just a few houses down from the car crash.

"I was inside my home and it sounded like a big canon went off," she said, adding that police were actively searching in her neighborhood.

"I was scared because I didn't know what was going on," Battle said. "I'm hearing rustling and tussling in my backyard, I don't know what's going on."

One neighbor said she saw three men running, and police put at least one of them on the ground.

"When I came, I saw a lot of police helicopters and I saw two or three boys run - and after 20 minutes, I see one and they put him on the floor," she said.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition was unknown.