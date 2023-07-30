Shooting leaves one woman dead in Liberty City

Miami Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Liberty City.

Police were called to the area of NW 14th Ave and 58th Terrace, on Sunday morning around midnight, and found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the police, Fire Rescue arrived at immediately declared the woman dead on scene.

Detectives with the Miami Homicide unit are actively investigating what led up to the shooting.