Shooting leaves woman dead in NW Broward  

A woman was found dead inside a Tamarac home after Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue units were alerted of a shooting on Friday night.

According to a statement by the BSO, officials arrived at 4500 block of NW 45th court in Tamarac after receiving a call about a shooting at 11:43 P.M.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced her deceased on scene, the statement said.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating the crime, according to the statement.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.