Shooting on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach Leaves 1 Man Dead

A man has died after he was shot at close range inside a Miami Beach restaurant on Ocean Drive Tuesday, an employee of the restaurant said.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene on the 1400 block of Ocean Drive just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to the employee, who wished to remain anonymous, the shooter ran into the restaurant and shot the victim at close range.

"There was a guy sitting at the table with all of his family, and kids and everything. And the guy went there, and shot the guy, three times," the employee said.

Witnesses say the suspect then appeared to celebrate the shooting and began dancing over the victim's body.

Upon arriving, officers found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was detained and the firearm was recovered, police said.

Police and Fire Rescue performed CPR at the scene and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Nearby hotel guests waited outside of the perimeter for a chance to return to their rooms.

"My reaction was, I can't believe it because I've never really experienced something like this, but I'm pretty scared, I want to know more about what happened," said Paulina Sanchez, a nearby hotel guest.

Detectives remain on the scene investigating and the suspect is currently in police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back on NBC 6 for updates.