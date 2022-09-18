Pinewood

Shooting Outside Bar Leaves 3 People Injured in Northwest Miami-Dade

According to Miami-Dade Police, two men were found with gunshot wounds to the back, arms, and legs.

By Jessica Vallejo

An overnight shooting Saturday in Pinewood sent three people to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, units responded to 10702 NW 7th Ave. after they received calls of a man shooting multiple people at a location between a bar and a beauty salon.

When police arrived on the scene, two men were found with gunshot wounds to the back, arms, and legs.

The two that were injured were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police said another man later transported himself to North Shore Hospital, who was also in stable condition.

One man is in custody, while detectives continue to investigate this shooting.

Identities of those involved have not been released.

Check back in with NBC 6 for updates.

