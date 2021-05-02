Miami Beach Shooting Shuts Down EB MacArthur Causeway Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Getty Images Police have shut down the MacArthur Causeway eastbound Sunday evening to investigate a shooting. Due to a shooting along the McArthur Causeway eastbound, we have closed down traffic eastbound to @MiamiBeachPD . Please avoid eastbound McArther Cswy. Alternate routes would be the Julia Tuttle Cswy/195 or Venetian Cswy. pic.twitter.com/FgvpCzWZaf— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 2, 2021 Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. View current traffic conditions here. Information on the shooting was not available. This article tagged under: Miami Beach