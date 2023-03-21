Shooting Suspect in Custody After Police Chase Ends With Crash in SW Miami-Dade

One man was in custody early Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the initial scene took place just after midnight near the 13600 block of Southwest 268th Street, when officers found a person who had been shot in the arm following an argument. That victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in stable condition.

Police said the shooter, who was also not identified, fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Hours later, he was seen in Palmetto Bay. Officers tried to stop the car, but he fled that scene as well.

A chase began and continued onto the Don Shula Expressway, where the car struck two other vehicles before stopping. No injuries were reported.

MDPD took the man into custody, but have not released what charges would be filed.