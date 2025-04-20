Shooting suspect in Fort Lauderdale detained, 1 hospitalized: Police

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale Sunday morning after a man was shot, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, at around 4:49 a.m., officers arrived to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Southwest First Avenue.

Once at the scene, officers found an adult male and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His identity was not disclosed.

Police said the shooting subject remained at the scene and was detained.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.