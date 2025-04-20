Fort Lauderdale

Shooting suspect in Fort Lauderdale detained, 1 hospitalized: Police

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, at around 4:49 a.m., officers arrived to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Southwest First Avenue

By Julian Quintana

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale Sunday morning after a man was shot, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, at around 4:49 a.m., officers arrived to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Southwest First Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, officers found an adult male and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His identity was not disclosed.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said the shooting subject remained at the scene and was detained.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us