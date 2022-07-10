Shooting Suspect Leads Police on Cross-County Chase

Authorities responded to a shooting call Saturday at around 6 p.m. near the 4000 block of Southwest 18th Street in West Park, Broward Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

On scene, deputies found a woman that was shot. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

One neighbor who has a surveillance camera system set up inside his home told NBC 6 it captured the audio of the moment shots rang out.

According to BSO, the suspect then led detectives in a tri-county chase.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Started traveling South to Miami-Dade and eventually finding his way to Palm Beach County.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 41-year-old Shawn Michael Williams- currently being held in a Palm Beach County jail.