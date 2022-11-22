Shooting Suspects Flee After Bentley Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Funeral Home: FHP

Suspects believed to be involved in a shooting fled on foot after crashing a Bentley into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday, authorities said.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the crash at Boyd's Funeral Home at 6400 Hollywood Boulevard and found the SUV abandoned, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Everyone inside the Bentley fled on foot, and police searched the area but couldn't find any of them, officials said.

A witness at the scene told police the car had been involved in a shooting on the exit ramp from the Florida's Turnpike at Hollywood Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Four bullet casings were found inside the SUV, officials said.

FHP officials said there were no other calls on the shooting and no local hospitals reported gunshot victims arriving.

The incident remains under investigation.