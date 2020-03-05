Woman Dead After Shooting Inside Pembroke Pines Complex

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead inside a car in an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines.

Officers responded to the area inside of the French Villas located near the intersection of Northwest 79th Avenue and 6th Street, closing off access to the area during their investigation.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene, where a black car could be seen with bullet holes in it. Pembroke Pines Police said a black woman in her 20s was found dead in the car.

Investigators say it appears the woman lived in the complex and may have been targeted, but do not know if it was a robbery or domestic incident gone wrong at this time.

Officials say they are searching for a suspect, but did not release additional details on who they are looking for at this time.