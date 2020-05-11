Shootout During Argument at Lauderhill Gas Station Leaves Man Hospitalized

Police are investigating a Sunday shootout at a Lauderhill gas station that started as an argument between two men and ended with one of them shot multiple times.

Lauderhill Police officials said the incident happened just before 1 p.m. at the Exxon station at 8208 W. Commercial Boulevard when the two men, one who was in a white BMW and the other who was driving a blue Mercedes, got into a verbal argument.

At one point, the men exchanged gunfire, before they both fled the scene.

As the man in the Mercedes fled, he was involved in a crash at University Drive and Northwest 61st Street, and was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The BMW driver was also found a short time later uninjured, though his car had been damaged, police said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby fast food restaurant showed the man asking an employee for help.

“He was just like hysterical, like 'what’s the address here? What’s the address here?'" said the employee, who didn't want to be identified. "It was kind of nerve-racking because you don’t even know what is going on outside and I’m just here working and all of a sudden the whole business is shut down.”

The driver who was shot was taken to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he was in serious condition.

Police haven't said what may have led to the argument. The incident remained under investigation and both men were cooperating in the investigation, officials said.