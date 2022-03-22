Shots Fired After Argument Between Manager, Former Employee at Miami Store: Police

An early morning argument between a store manager and an employee he fired led to shots being fired at a northwest Miami-Dade store, police said.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident took place at the Family Dollar, located in the 1700 block of Northwest 69th Terrace.

According to police, the manager fired the female employee and the woman later returned to the store with her boyfriend. The two men got into an argument before the couple left and came back with a third person.

The argument turned physical before the third person pulled out a gun and fired the weapon. Police said a woman associated with the manager came out of a vehicle in the parking lot and fired her own weapon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The former employee and the third person involved fled the scene while her boyfriend continued fighting the manager. The boyfriend would eventually flee the scene on foot as well. No one was injured.

Police have not released the identity of any person involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.