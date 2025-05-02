Miramar

Shots fired after incident ‘escalated' outside Miramar lounge, witness says

Miramar police said they received ShotSpotter alerts from the area of the 6200-6300 block of Miramar Parkway, "stemming from an incident near Champions Lounge."

By Julia Bagg

Police are combing for clues after shots were fired outside a Miramar lounge early Friday.

Police said they responded and stopped several vehicles leaving the area, but those people were determined not be involved.

No victims were found, authorities said.

A security guard who did not want to be identified told NBC6 that there was an argument at the Champions Lounge that escalated into gunfire.

"It escalated from inside. They came outside and then... there was a barrage of gunfire and all that," he said. "But it happened so fast... There was no fight. There was no scuffle. At this point it's hard to even determine who even fired the shots. I'm not even sure if the persons who were in the club were the ones who fired the shots."

MiramarCrime and Courts
