‘They hurt us': Shots fired during vehicle break-ins in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting that appeared to interrupt vehicle break-ins in Hollywood early Friday.

According to authorities, they responded to a call for someone breaking into cars in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Court at around 2:20 a.m.

“When officers arrived they learned a witness attempted to confront the suspects,” and the witness opened fire, police said.

The suspects took off.

Several vehicles at the scene were seen with windows completely broken and appeared to have been rummaged through.

One of the victims was an overnight nurse. She did not want to show her face, but told NBC6 that she'd just wrapped up her shift helping someone and came downstairs to find her car with a window smashed.

“I forgot my purse in my car last night and they got my social security. They got my credit card, they got my debit card,” she said. “They hurt us and life is not easy, but they hurt us.”

No injuries were reported, but broken glass could be seen at one resident's doorstep.

Victim Andy Pérez Garcia said he woke up at 4:30 a.m. to the unwelcome surprise.

"I thought everything was going to be gone, all my property, but it's only property," Garcia said. "Now they cost me the window."

"This is rough. In the few years I've been here, I've never seen anything like this," neighbor Ronald Crumbley said. "Yeah man, this is terrible."

Hollywood police are investigating.