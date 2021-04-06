ShotSpotter Alert Leads to 2 Arrests, Drug Stash and Stolen Gun: BSO

A gunshot detection system helped the Broward Sheriff's Office arrest two men and recover a large quantity of drugs as well as a stolen gun, officials said.

The incident happened Saturday night when the BSO's ShotSpotter alerted to seven rounds of gunfire in the 2500 block of Northwest 15th Court in unincorporated central Broward. No one was injured in the shooting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A BSO helicopter immediately responded and spotted a man, later identified as 47-year-old Shawn Moses, running with a handgun before hiding it in some bushes, officials said.

As Moses was taken into custody, a second suspect, 44-year-old Bryant Holland, was spotted throwing two duffle bags on the roof of a home, officials said.

The bags contained more than 200 grams of cocaine and nearly 800 grams of cannabis, as well as a handgun, officials said.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered additional drugs and cash inside the home, officials said.

Deputies also recovered the gun hidden in the bushes near the home and discovered it was reported stolen out of Palm Beach County, authorities said.

Holland was arrested and charged with armed trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis with intent of sell, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Moses was charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both were booked into the Broward County Jail. Attorney information wasn't available.