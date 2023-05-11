‘Shouldn't Get Away With This': Hit-And-Run Survivor Speaks Out as Driver Remains at Large

As the Florida Highway Patrol searches for the driver who left the scene of a deadly crash on the turnpike in Broward County Wednesday, a man who survived a different hit-and-run crash is speaking out.

A 35-year-old Hollywood man was killed in the Wednesday crash, and the driver of a cargo truck was seriously injured. But the driver of the 2013 Infiniti JX responsible remains on the run more than 24 hours after causing the deadly crash on the turnpike northbound in Davie, leading to a traffic mess for morning commuters.

For Alexander Romanenko who survived a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale back in April, hearing that another bad driver got away is frustrating.

“For everyone out there that’s someone's son, that’s someone’s mother, that could be someone’s grandfather on a bicycle,” said Romanenko. “People just shouldn’t be able to get away with this.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to crash data from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, so far in 2023 Miami-Dade has seen 7,098 hit-and-run crashes with 14 fatalities and 1,197 injuries.

In Broward County, there have been 3,698 hit-and-run crashes, four fatalities, and 759 people injured.

“It just seems like more and more people are being impatient they're just trying to get somewhere one second faster, they're getting angry at each other on the road,” he said.

Catching those responsible is a tough challenge for investigators.

Despite having a video of a Prius slamming into him and taking off on Sunrise Blvd, Alexander said the driver who hit him remains at large.

“I'm stuck with all the medical bills,” said Romanenko. “Whatever that person did to me, the hit-and-run Prius driver, that karma will come back around and get them at some point.”

Alexander wishes more people had dash cams in their cars to capture license plates and urges people who witness a hit-and-run to call the police no matter how small the detail may be.

Aside from 911, you can dial *FHP or *347 to report a hit-and-run.