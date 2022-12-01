Shower Chances Increase Thursday Across South Florida With Arrival of Latest Front

South Florida will be dodging raindrops Thursday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving through the area.

Yet another weak front is working our way Thursday and you'll notice the breeze and showers picking up. Highs will be a little cooler but still manage to hit about 84 degrees in Miami.

The breeze will fire up some rip currents and a small craft advisory.

Friday will offer up cooler numbers with highs struggling to get out of the low 80s (still above average) with a blustery beach breeze continuing. Marine conditions should improve a little by the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, look for sunshine, a slight breeze and highs in the 83-84 degree range. This is still above our average of 80, but not quite record-breaking heat.