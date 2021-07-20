Shower, Storm Chances Increase Tuesday Across South Florida

After a start to the work week that saw a break from many storms across the area, South Florida will see it rain chances increase for the middle of the week.

Deep moisture is pushing in from the south Tuesday, giving us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The storms will likely impact much of the region. Isolated flooding is possible from these storms as highs drift into the low 90s.

Look for a carbon copy on Wednesday.

Rain chances may dip slightly Thursday and Friday and push inland from the coast a bit each afternoon. Once again, it'll be warm and humid with highs near or slightly above 90.

The pattern will shift again this weekend as we call for calmer mornings and stormier afternoons. Winds will turn to the southwest allowing temperatures to easily climb into the low-90s, maybe even a touch hotter.