Shower, Storm Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida

Deep moisture continues to stream in from the Atlantic keeping rain chances for your Wednesday around 70% with most of the rain falling through early this afternoon

After a Tuesday that saw some areas across South Florida get drenched with major rainfall, even more wet weather is in the forecast for Wednesday.

Deep moisture continues to stream in from the Atlantic keeping rain chances for your Wednesday around 70% with most of the rain falling through early this afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Look for an almost identical day on Thursday.

It's looking more and more likely that the rain will subside a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are still expected, but the operative word will be scattered.

The timing will change a bit too with drier mornings expected with stormier afternoons. Temperatures will heat up too with low 90s expected this weekend and into early next week.

