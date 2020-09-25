Showers and Thunderstorms Continue Across South Florida Friday

An old front has drifted back to the north and has now stalled out across our region.

Deep moisture has moved back in, too, and we will see a 70% chance for showers and storms Thursday, especially midday and into the afternoon.

Highs will remain in the mid-upper-80s.

Rain chances remain a bit elevated right through the weekend, but not all is lost.

These are looking more like afternoon and early evening storms Saturday. Saturday morning is looking decent.

Look for a 60% chance of showers and storms Saturday and 50% on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-80s.

Looking into next week, scattered storms will be with us on Monday with better chances yet again by the middle of the week.

This courtesy of yet another front that pushes in and stalls out.