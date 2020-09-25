first alert weather

Showers and Thunderstorms Continue Across South Florida Friday

NBC Universal, Inc.

An old front has drifted back to the north and has now stalled out across our region.

Deep moisture has moved back in, too, and we will see a 70% chance for showers and storms Thursday, especially midday and into the afternoon.

Highs will remain in the mid-upper-80s.

Rain chances remain a bit elevated right through the weekend, but not all is lost.

LATEST

Miami Dolphins 31 mins ago

Fitzpatrick Handles Jaguars Again, This Time With Dolphins

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 35 mins ago

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is First Woman to Lie in State at US Capitol

These are looking more like afternoon and early evening storms Saturday. Saturday morning is looking decent.

Look for a 60% chance of showers and storms Saturday and 50% on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-80s.

Looking into next week, scattered storms will be with us on Monday with better chances yet again by the middle of the week.

This courtesy of yet another front that pushes in and stalls out. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us