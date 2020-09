Isolated storms start firing up today at about 1 p.m. The most widespread rain (60%) will be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Highs today will top out a 90° with feels-like temps easily into the triple digits before the rain arrives.

Sunday will be better, with 40% coverage, mainly in the afternoon, and mainly for our western suburbs, leaving many of us with low rain chances.

No tropical systems are expected in the next several days.