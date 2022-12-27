Showers Continue Tuesday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Begin to Rise

South Florida will see another day of nagging rain and colder temperatures Tuesday before the dry weather returns with a rise in temps.

Light to moderate rain showers continues to be throughout the area Tuesday morning. Temps this morning are in the upper 50s and a chilly to the air but it’s not as cold as it has been.

Showers are anticipated through midday before the clouds starts to thin and temps warm up. We are going to reach for 70 degree this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds sticks around for the next few days but temperatures continue to warm up as the cold air retreats back to the north. Highs this week will settle in the low 80s.

We have a chance to tie the record high on Saturday for New Year's Eve (84 degree) - the record cold is being replaced with record warmth into the weekend.