first alert weather

Showers Continue Tuesday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Begin to Rise

Showers are anticipated through midday before the clouds starts to thin and temps warm up

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will see another day of nagging rain and colder temperatures Tuesday before the dry weather returns with a rise in temps.

Light to moderate rain showers continues to be throughout the area Tuesday morning. Temps this morning are in the upper 50s and a chilly to the air but it’s not as cold as it has been.

Showers are anticipated through midday before the clouds starts to thin and temps warm up. We are going to reach for 70 degree this afternoon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A mix of sun and clouds sticks around for the next few days but temperatures continue to warm up as the cold air retreats back to the north. Highs this week will settle in the low 80s.

We have a chance to tie the record high on Saturday for New Year's Eve (84 degree) - the record cold is being replaced with record warmth into the weekend.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us