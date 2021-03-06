first alert weather

Showers Expected to Last Overnight in South Florida Ahead of Sunnier Sunday

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thunderstorms delivered a widespread dose of rain across the area Saturday afternoon and evening. 

Multiple locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties received a healthy 1-2” of welcome rainfall. 

As showers end overnight, the local forecast will move to a brighter, albeit windy, pattern for the balance or the weekend and a good portion of the new work week.

As sunshine makes a return starting Sunday, wind gusts reaching 30-35 mph will be possible as a broad area of high pressure moves into the region for the bulk of the week.

Despite the strong winds, a pleasant forecast will hang around for several days with overnight lows returning to the lower 60s followed by afternoon highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s.

