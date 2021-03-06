Showers Expected to Last Overnight in South Florida Ahead of Sunnier Sunday

Thunderstorms delivered a widespread dose of rain across the area Saturday afternoon and evening.

Multiple locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties received a healthy 1-2” of welcome rainfall.

As showers end overnight, the local forecast will move to a brighter, albeit windy, pattern for the balance or the weekend and a good portion of the new work week.

Showers and storms are developing quickly across the metro area this afternoon...with the strongest activity in northern Miami-Dade. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main concern. Good news is that things are moving fast and won't linger in one area for too long. pic.twitter.com/drwZXnlbjw — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) March 6, 2021

As sunshine makes a return starting Sunday, wind gusts reaching 30-35 mph will be possible as a broad area of high pressure moves into the region for the bulk of the week.

Despite the strong winds, a pleasant forecast will hang around for several days with overnight lows returning to the lower 60s followed by afternoon highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s.