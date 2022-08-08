Showers, Storms Across South Florida to Start Work Week Before Drier Weather Returns

South Florida will be dodging raindrops to start the work week before drier weather - and hot temperatures - make a return across the area.

Our pattern continues, so expect the best chance for rain first half of the day followed by more afternoon sunshine for your Monday. You'll notice a breeze, which should keep highs from exceeding 90. That very breeze will keep rip currents around as well.

Rain chances pick up a little overnight and into Tuesday with close to half of us getting wet. Timing once again favors the morning over the afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Then, another pattern shift is high pressure and Saharan dust moves in. Rain chances will be around 10-20% for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We continue to track a disorganized area of showers and storms in the far eastern Atlantic. We could see a depression by the middle or later part of the week. This system is forecast to turn north long before impacting the U.S.