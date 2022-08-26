Showers, Storms Stick Around South Florida Through Weekend, Into Next Work Week

You may want to have plans indoors this weekend as the wet weather won't be leaving South Florida and could stick around into next work week.

Another warm and humid start to the morning with a few isolated showers possible across Monroe and southern Miami-Dade. Showers and storms chances will come in around 40% for mid-afternoon Friday, but most activity will push northwest by late afternoon.

Highs reach the low 90s and will once again feel like 100°+. Rain chances go up slightly this weekend with half of us seeing showers and storms focused once again for mid-day/early afternoon.

There are two areas that we are monitoring for slow development in the Atlantic. Neither look to impact us here in south Florida but we will continue to monitor as each system moves westward.