Showers, Storms Stick Around Thursday in South Florida

South Florida will not be seeing much relief from the rain Thursday with rain chances increasing into the weekend.

The forecast calls for a few more showers and storms on your Thursday, mainly the first half of the day. Humidity is higher too so expect those afternoon low 90s to feel more like 100 plus.

The pattern calls for more of the same into the weekend with storm chances increasing just a touch.

The peak chance for rain will be Sunday with roughly half of us getting wet. The afternoons still look the driest.