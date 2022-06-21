Showers, Storms Tuesday in South Florida Could Help Lower Temps Slightly

South Florida could be needing that umbrella Tuesday with showers and storms in the forecast that could actually lower temperatures slightly across the area.

We are on the lookout for a few showers and a storm later Tuesday morning through the early afternoon. A weak front is responsible, and this same front will bring a breeze and slightly lower humidity starting late Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain chances really take a dip by the middle of the week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s too.

Humidity and rain chances come roaring back by the second half of the weekend as do the 90s. It is the rainy season after all.