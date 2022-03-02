Showers Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Wetter Weekend for Areas

South Florida's rocky weather trends will continue this week with wet weather arriving Wednesday before leaving only to come back this weekend.

Expect morning passing showers Wednesday followed by a decent second half of the day. Morning 60s will turn into afternoon low 80s, which is pretty typical for this time of the year.

It looks like we stay mostly dry for the balance of the week, but winds will start picking up. The second half of the week through the weekend looks blustery. Rip currents could be an issue as early as Wednesday.

Shower chances will pick up a bit this weekend too, but we aren't looking at a washout. Temperatures remain pretty consistent with morning numbers around 70 with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Winds relax a bit next week and we warm into the mid 80s.

