Siblings Reunite After 10 Years For Sister's 100th Birthday in Miami

The heartfelt moment shows it all. Sahara Diaz de Villegas is overwhelmed when she sees her sister who surprised her for her 100th birthday in Miami Saturday.

Elena Diez, her 90 year old sister flew to Miami from Los Angeles for the celebration.

They hadn’t seen each other in 10 years.

"Already 100-years-old," said an emotional Sahara as the two sister's embraced.

“I’m so happy to see you, my baby sister,” she said.

The sisters were part of a family of 13 brothers and sisters. They are the only two surviving siblings.