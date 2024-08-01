North Miami Beach

Sick and malnourished puppies abandoned outside Humane Society in North Miami Beach

Four of the pups were found laying inside of a filthy crate, the others running wild outside of the facility. All seven of them were riddled with illness and disease

By Lena Salzbank

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Several sick and malnourished puppies that were abandoned outside a South Florida animal shelter are now receiving the care they need.

The seven puppies were found in the parking lot of the Humane Society of Greater Miami North on West Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach in the middle of the day Wednesday.

Two of the puppies, Dallas and Dobby, are just two months old and are now being nursed back to health.

The two of them along with five brothers and sisters were left abandoned in bad shape.

Four of the pups were found laying inside of a filthy crate, the others running wild outside of the facility. All seven of them were riddled with illness and disease.

"It was also incredibly hot outside so it was not an ideal situation for puppies," Humane Society executive director Jossie Aguirre said. "A lot of them are thin, they are dehydrated. They have now been diagnosed with five different G.I. issues, so they have coccidia, Giardia, tapeworms, hookworms and roundworms."

Staff roped off part of the parking lot to make sure those diseases don’t spread.

"We cannot walk our dogs in that area now because it will transmit what they had over to our dogs," Aguirre said.

This isn’t the first time they have seen dogs get abandoned like this. Just last month, the executive director said another eight dogs were left abandoned outside the shelter.

"This morning we had another one. A few years ago we would have 15 abandons a month, now we’re up to 50 to 60," Aguirre said.

She said the community and the county must come together to help stop this growing crisis.

"Spay and neutering your pets, that’s the quickest and easiest thing you can do. After that you can adopt. You can also foster," Aguirre said.

If you want to adopt one of the seven puppies, you can already fill out an application at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. But it will take at least a month before these dogs are nursed back to good health.

This article tagged under:

North Miami Beach
