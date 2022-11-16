Sighs of Relief as Same-Sex Marriage Bill Clears Senate Hurdle

A vote in the U.S. Senate Wednesday is making way for a new bill, a bi-partisan effort to codify federal protections for same-sex marriage.

The idea behind the bill is to protect same-sex and interracial marriage from being overturned by the Supreme Court like Roe v. Wade.

Lawmakers advanced the legislation in a 62 -37 vote, which caused a sigh of relief from same-sex couples who were worried about their wedding.

“The federal government should not be taking away our ability to choose what’s best for our families our relationships and our homes,” said Jasmen Rogers, who identifies as queer.

Rogers recently made the decision to say yes when her girlfriend proposed during a surprise trip to Norway.

“She took me up to the top of the mountains and she proposed on top of the world,” Rogers said.

But their celebration came crashing down when they had to start worrying about their right to marriage being taken away. After seeing what happened to Roe v. Wade, their future nuptials seemed uncertain, something she never had to worry about when she was in her previous relationship with a man.

“Understanding how easy it is for heterosexual couples to get married and enjoy the benefits of marriage versus the anxiety of one day planning a wedding being engaged to a woman and wondering, do we need to do this quicker? Is this something we can wait on? Just because those rights are up for grabs right now,” Rogers said.

The vote Wednesday proved that the bill can pass, which is the best engagement gift this couple could ask for.

“The Supreme Court should not be about the business of taking away the dignity people feel in consensual loving relationships,” Rogers said.

There are still a few steps before it’s all the way official, but it looks like this bill will pass and be signed by the president.